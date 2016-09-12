REFILE-UPDATE 1-Sony takes $976 mln charge on movie segment as DVD market shrinks
* To record 37 bln yen gain within operating income from sale
Sept 12 Rib Software Ag -
* Formation of a joint venture with leading global manufacturing company, increase of ebidtda forecast
* Says will invest $60 million in the $120 million joint venture company for 50 percent ownership
* Increases its ebitda guidance for 2016 from 20-25 million euros to 27-32 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* To record 37 bln yen gain within operating income from sale
FRANKFURT, Jan 30 German software maker SAP SE , Europe's largest technology company, criticised Donald Trump's immigration curbs, saying the United States, its biggest market, has drifted away from the nation's principles of opportunity and equality.
ABU DHABI, Jan 30 Abu Dhabi investment firm Waha Capital's fourth-quarter net profit fell sharply as a provision for doubtful investments weighed on earnings, data from the company showed on Monday.