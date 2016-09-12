BRIEF-Nokia, Orange Group collaborate on 5G services
* joint definition and test platform deployment of 5G-based applications for new services for consumer and vertical markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
Sept 12 Looser Holding AG
* Condecta AG, which belongs to Looser Holding AG, acquires 100 percent of the shares in WMS WC-Mietservice GmbH and strengthens its market position and geographic presence in mobile WC facilities
* WMS WC-Mietservice GmbH has achieved sales of around 3.3 million Swiss francs ($3.38 million) in recent years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9758 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* joint definition and test platform deployment of 5G-based applications for new services for consumer and vertical markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
LONDON, Jan 27 Just weeks before a high stakes auction for TV rights to top European soccer, the CEO of Britain's BT is locked in a fight on multiple fronts, leaving the communications giant with little room for manoeuvre.
LONDON, Jan 30 The British government has reduced its stake in Lloyds Banking Group to just below 5 percent as it aims to return the bank to full private ownership in the next few months.