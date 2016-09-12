UPDATE 4-Resurgent Tesco surprises with $4.6 bln swoop for wholesaler Booker
* Tesco shares up 10.5 pct, Booker shares up 18 pct (Adds detail, investor comment, updates shares)
Sept 12 Green Reit Plc
* FY NAV increase 16.5%; EPRA NAV per share eur 1.52; dividend up 188% to 4.6 cents per share
* Portfolio now valued at eur 1.24 billion euros Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)
* Tesco shares up 10.5 pct, Booker shares up 18 pct (Adds detail, investor comment, updates shares)
NAIROBI, Jan 27 East African Breweries Ltd (EABL), controlled by Britain's Diageo, blamed a jump in Kenyan tax on beer for its flat sales in the six months to Dec. 31 but expects a recovery in the next half-year period.
* Says Italian deception was sophisticated and actively hidden