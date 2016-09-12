UPDATE 4-Allianz considers takeover of Australia's QBE - source
* Offer could value QBE at A$20 bln - Handelsblatt (Adds statement from QBE)
Sept 12 Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited :
* Aspen announces signing of agreements with GSK
* Signed an agreement with GSK whereby AGI will acquire a portfolio of anaesthetics globally with exception of certain territories
* Aspen expects portfolio to generate revenue of approximately 70 mln stg in year ended Dec. 31 2016
* Will pay an initial amount of 180 mln stg and milestone payments of up to 100 mln stg
* AGI and GSK have also signed a supply agreement whereby GSK will continue to supply products to AGI in medium term
* AGI's upfront investment will be funded from debt facilities
* Deal anticipated to complete during Q3 of Aspen's 2017 financial year
* If GSK portfolio was owned for entire 2017 financial year, it would be expected to add approximately 75 cents per share to NHEPS of group
* Net impact on NHEPS of acquisition of thrombolytic products and cancellation of SSA collaboration should not be material
* Aspen unit and gsk have agreed to cancel rights of Pharmacare to collaborate in sub-Saharan business of GSK
* GSK will pay pharmacare 45 mln stg as consideration for cancellation of SSA collaboration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* QBE Insurance Group Limited notes recent media speculation regarding possible corporate interest in QBE
* Achieved positive net flows of $528 million in funds under management, administration and advice for Q2 of 2017 financial year