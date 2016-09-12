Sept 12 Leoni AG

* Says has purchased 51 percent of the wiring harness manufacturer Wuhan Hengtong Automotive in China

* Says will own the majority stake of the wiring harness plant located approx. 700 kilometres west of Shanghai

* In 2016, Wuhan Hengtong Automotive is generating sales of about 35 million euros