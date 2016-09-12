BRIEF-Delta systems return to normal; some flight cancellations linger
* "Approximately 80 flights scheduled for today have been canceled with additional cancellations possible"
(Corrects headline to say "Amarin REDUCE-IT cardiovascular outcomes study", not "Amarin reduces it cardiovascular outcomes study")
Sept 12 Amarin Corporation Plc
* Reduce-It cardiovascular outcomes study of Vascepa to continue as planned at recommendation of independent data monitoring committee
* Says anticipates that onset of approximately 80% of events will occur in first half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* "Approximately 80 flights scheduled for today have been canceled with additional cancellations possible"
ANKARA/ISTANBUL, Jan 30 Campaigning has not officially started, but a string of video "selfies" by the likes of sports stars, actors and cabinet ministers has already launched a divisive debate on plans that would hand Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan sweeping new powers.
TOKYO, Jan 30 Sony Corp said on Monday it booked an impairment charge of 112.1 billion yen ($976 million) on the goodwill value of its film segment in October-December.