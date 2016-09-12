(Corrects headline to say "Amarin REDUCE-IT cardiovascular outcomes study", not "Amarin reduces it cardiovascular outcomes study")

Sept 12 Amarin Corporation Plc

* Reduce-It cardiovascular outcomes study of Vascepa to continue as planned at recommendation of independent data monitoring committee

* Says anticipates that onset of approximately 80% of events will occur in first half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: