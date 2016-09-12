Sept 12 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc

* On Sept 8, court granted final approval of previously announced agreement with lead plaintiff to settle purported securities class action litigation

* Says settlement included the payment of $55 million, of which $10 million was funded by the company's insurers

* Final judgment and order of the court included a dismissal of the action with prejudice against all defendants