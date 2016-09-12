Sept 12 Astral Foods Ltd :

* Trading statement

* FY headline earnings per share is expected to be between 1,008 and 605 cents per share (2015: HEPS 2016 cents per share)

* Trading conditions experienced during H1 fall in profit continued into both Q3 and Q4 of financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)