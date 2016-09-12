Sept 12 Bioblast Pharma Ltd

* Bioblast pharma reports results of a clinical trial of Trehalose in Oculopharyngeal Muscular Dystrophy (OPMD) patients

* Bioblast pharma says at end of study, 10 patients remained on Trehalose while 3 were not on drug treatment

* Trehalose was generally safe and well tolerated