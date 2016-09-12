BRIEF-GHP says starts new business in sports medicine
* GHP starts a new business in the field of sports medicine
Sept 12 Horizon Pharma Plc :
* Horizon Pharma Plc to acquire Raptor Pharmaceutical Corp. as further step in building leading rare disease business
* Says transaction valued at $9.00 per share in cash with fully diluted equity value of approximately $800 million
* Transaction is expected to be accretive to adjusted EBITDA in 2017
* Intends to finance transaction through $675 million of external debt along with cash on hand
* Transaction has been unanimously approved by boards of directors of both companies
* Says transaction is expected to close in Q4 of 2016
* Says 1,380 units of its 9th series options were exercised to 1.38 million shares of its common stock in January
* C-Rad and MD Anderson Cancer Center concluded agreement to supply SIGRT solution