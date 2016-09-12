UPDATE 1-Sony takes $976 mln charge on movie segment as DVD market shrinks
* To record 37 bln yen gain within operating income from sale (Adds background, sale of online unit M3)
Sept 12 Foamix Pharmaceuticals ltd
* Says positive topline results from phase 2 trial evaluating fMX-103 topical minocycline foam for moderate-to-severe papulopustular rosacea
* Statistically significant differences were demonstrated for improvement in primary and secondary efficacy endpoints
* "Approximately 80 flights scheduled for today have been canceled with additional cancellations possible"
ANKARA/ISTANBUL, Jan 30 Campaigning has not officially started, but a string of video "selfies" by the likes of sports stars, actors and cabinet ministers has already launched a divisive debate on plans that would hand Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan sweeping new powers.