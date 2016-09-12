Fitch Rates Bank of Sharjah's New EMTN Programme 'BBB+'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) DUBAI/LONDON, January 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Bank of Sharjah's PJSC (BOS; BBB+/Stable/bb) new Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) Programme a long-term rating of 'BBB+' and short-term rating of 'F2'. The ratings of the programme apply only to senior issuance. There is no assurance that notes issued under the programme will be assigned a rating, or that the rating assigned to a specific issue under the programme will have the