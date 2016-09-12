Sept 12 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc

* Says as of June 30 had approximately $33 million in cash and cash equivalents, bank deposits, restricted deposits and marketable securities

* Plans to commence enrolling estimated 250 patients through clinical sites in U.S. And europe for phase iii trial of plx-pad cells in treatment of cli

* Pluristem Therapeutics inc says fda has given pluristem positive feedback on proposed phase iii trial

* Eu is providing monetary support for phase iii cli trail through an approximately $8 million grant from its horizon 2020 program

* Patient pivotal trial for plx-pad in treatment of cli

* Pluristem Therapeutics inc says anticipates being well capitalized to conduct clinical trials planned for initiation in coming quarters