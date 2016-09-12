Sept 12 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc
* Says as of June 30 had approximately $33 million in cash
and cash equivalents, bank deposits, restricted deposits and
marketable securities
* Plans to commence enrolling estimated 250 patients through
clinical sites in U.S. And europe for phase iii trial of plx-pad
cells in treatment of cli
* Pluristem Therapeutics inc says fda has given pluristem
positive feedback on proposed phase iii trial
* Eu is providing monetary support for phase iii cli trail
through an approximately $8 million grant from its horizon 2020
program
* Patient pivotal trial for plx-pad in treatment of cli
* Pluristem Therapeutics inc says anticipates being well
capitalized to conduct clinical trials planned for initiation in
coming quarters
