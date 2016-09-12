Sept 12 E*TRADE Financial Corp :

* E*TRADE Financial Corporation announces leadership transition with close of OptionsHouse transaction

* Says appointment of Rodger A. Lawson (previously serving as chairman of board) as executive chairman

* Says appointment of Karl A. Roessner (previously serving as general counsel) as chief executive officer

* Says appointment of Michael Curcio as chief brokerage officer

* Says Kevin Kabat has been appointed lead independent director