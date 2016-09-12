BRIEF-Capri Global Capital posts Dec-qtr consol profit
* Dec quarter consol net sales 537.8 million rupees versus 354.6 million rupees year ago Source text: http://bit.ly/2k87elj Further company coverage:
Sept 12 Aurskog Sparebank :
* Chairman Jan H Skøld sold on Spet. 12 a total of 15,000 equity certificates in Aurskog Sparebank at price of 194 Norwegian crowns ($23.52) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2493 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Has signed a lease with transport company M. Larsen, which will lease entire Abildager 16 property in Brøndby comprising a site of 35,000 square meters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS, Jan 30 Mediawan, a media acquisition vehicle founded by well-known personalities including telecoms billionaire Xavier Niel and Lazard banker Matthieu Pigasse, is in talks to buy Groupe AB to expand in the television sector.