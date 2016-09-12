Sept 12 Dermira inc

* Acquires option to license exclusive rights for up to three early-stage programs from Takeda Pharmaceutical Company ltd

* Paid Takeda upfront fee of $1.5 million, in form of shares, in exchange for right to evaluate and conduct research on Takeda compounds

* Dermira will be solely responsible for further research, clinical development and commercialization costs related to these compounds