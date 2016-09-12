Sept 12 Moody's:

* Russian banks' asset quality bottoms out as economy looks up, but credit costs will remain high

* Russian banks' asset quality will improve in 2017, as the country pulls out of recession

* Believe Russian banks detected most challenges in corporate lending portfolios; don't see new problem loans resurgence absent external shock

* Expects credit costs to remain high in 2016-17 owing to underprovisioning of problem lending

* Workout, clean-up of accumulated problems in Russian banks' corporate portfolios may take several years