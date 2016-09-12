Sept 12 Agrium Inc, Potash Corp
:
* Based on the Aug 29, market caps of both Potash and
Agrium, combined co will have $26 billion market cap - conf call
* New co will have combined low-cost capacity of about 22
million tonnes - conf call
* Combined co will have a diverse phosphate product
portfolio, and will be largest input and retailer in world, with
more than 1400 locations
* Majority of $500 million of annual operating savings from
deal are unrelated to headcount
* The $500 million of annual synergies will take about two
years to get, driven by having the combination of 2 companies
* After deal close will almost be singularly focused on
integration, delivering synergies that don't require
international effort or exposure or investment
* After deal close will stay focused in our backyard in
North America
* "We don't expect any concerns when it comes to shared
wallet with the farmer" - conf call
* In terms of potash, highly confident that there will be
absolutely no problem - conf call
* Have every bit of confidence we can see this transaction
go through as is without divestitures
* Independent of market conditions will be able to achieve
20 percent improvement in market caps by execution
