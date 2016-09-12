Sony takes $976 mln charge on film segment in Oct-Dec
TOKYO, Jan 30 Sony Corp said on Monday it booked an impairment charge of 112.1 billion yen ($976 million) on the goodwill value of its film segment in October-December.
Sept 12 Whirlpool Corp
* Whirlpool corp says "WTO decision addressed technical aspects of how United States calculates anti subsidy and antidumping duties in trade cases"
* "following this decision, all U.S. trade measures currently in place against washers imported by Samsung and LG remain in full effect"
* Current trade case, filed in 2015 against washers produced by Samsung and LG in China, does not allege subsidies or require use of challenged methodology
* If U.S. decides to make technical modifications to original determinations covering washers from Korea, expect this would not happen until 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Navigator Holdings Ltd. contemplating new senior unsecured bond issue
* joint definition and test platform deployment of 5G-based applications for new services for consumer and vertical markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)