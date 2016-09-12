UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 12 Vilkyskiu Pienine AB :
* August 2016 turnover at 9.2 million euros up 43 percent versus year ago
* H1 2016 turnover at 55 million euros ($61.72 million) up 2 percent versus year ago
Source text: bit.ly/2c5og2O
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8912 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources