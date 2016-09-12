Sept 12 Alaris Holdings Ltd :

* FY revenue from continued operations increased by 29 pct from 193.0 mln rand to 248.5 mln rand

* FY normalised earnings per share increased by 86 pct from 16.41 cents to 30.60 cents per share

* Says revenue increased by 33 pct from 88.4 mln rand to 117.3 mln rand and profit after tax increased by 62 pct from 20.9 mln rand to 33.9 mln rand