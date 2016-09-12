BRIEF-Capri Global Capital posts Dec-qtr consol profit
* Dec quarter consol net sales 537.8 million rupees versus 354.6 million rupees year ago Source text: http://bit.ly/2k87elj Further company coverage:
Sept 12 Putprop ltd :
* Summarised Consolidated Results For The Year Ended June 30 2016 And Dividend Declaration
* FY gross property revenue up 17.6 pct to 64.7 mln rand
* Divided distribution of 17 cents per share, 29th consecutive year of a dividend pay-out to shareholders
* FY net asset value of 1146 cents per share
* FY headline earnings down to 69.4 cents per share (2015: 85.1 cents per share)
* Final dividend of 7 cents per share payable after June 30 2016 (June 30 2015: 15 cents)
* Says continuing to experience demand from new tenant sign-ups and leases for renewal for short term leases of 12 -24 months, down from 36 to 60 months achieved in previous periods Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Has signed a lease with transport company M. Larsen, which will lease entire Abildager 16 property in Brøndby comprising a site of 35,000 square meters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS, Jan 30 Mediawan, a media acquisition vehicle founded by well-known personalities including telecoms billionaire Xavier Niel and Lazard banker Matthieu Pigasse, is in talks to buy Groupe AB to expand in the television sector.