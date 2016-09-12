Sept 12 Putprop ltd :

* Summarised Consolidated Results For The Year Ended June 30 2016 And Dividend Declaration

* FY gross property revenue up 17.6 pct to 64.7 mln rand

* Divided distribution of 17 cents per share, 29th consecutive year of a dividend pay-out to shareholders

* FY net asset value of 1146 cents per share

* FY headline earnings down to 69.4 cents per share (2015: 85.1 cents per share)

* Final dividend of 7 cents per share payable after June 30 2016 (June 30 2015: 15 cents)

* Says continuing to experience demand from new tenant sign-ups and leases for renewal for short term leases of 12 -24 months, down from 36 to 60 months achieved in previous periods