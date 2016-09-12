Sept 12 Electrolux CEO to journalists on sidelines of media event:

* CEO says in general sees no need to significantly alter FY2016 market demand outlook

* Says U.S. market has become more volatile

* Says on WTO ruling related to U.S. anti-subsidy duties on Korean-made washing machines, will effect Electrolux relatively little due to small exposure

* Electrolux CEO says raw material price impact forecast largely unchanged