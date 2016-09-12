UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 12 Electrolux CEO to journalists on sidelines of media event:
* CEO says in general sees no need to significantly alter FY2016 market demand outlook
* Says U.S. market has become more volatile
* Says on WTO ruling related to U.S. anti-subsidy duties on Korean-made washing machines, will effect Electrolux relatively little due to small exposure
* Electrolux CEO says raw material price impact forecast largely unchanged Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources