Sept 12 Capevin Holdings Ltd :

* Audited summary consolidated results for the year ended June 30 2016 and cash dividend declaration

* FY normalised HEPS up 11.8 pct to 49.2 cents, HEPS up 12.6 pct to 49.2 cents

* Says FY total ordinary dividend per share up 12.0 pct to 25.60 cents