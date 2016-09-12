Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 12 Cast SA :
* H1 net loss 4.1 million euros ($4.6 million) versus loss of 2.5 million euros year ago
* H1 operating loss 3.9 million euros versus loss of 2.4 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/2cmbKtz Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8906 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)