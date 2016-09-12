Sept 12 Genoway SA :

* H1 net income 180,000 euros ($202,122) versus 22,000 euros year ago

* H1 operating income 0.2 million euros versus 0.3 million euros year ago

* Says growth of activity should have positive impact on opertaing income by end of 2016

* The increase in turnover seen during the first half is expected to continue in the second half of the year