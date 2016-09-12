BRIEF-C-Rad to provide cancer centers in Texas with surface tracking systems
* C-Rad and MD Anderson Cancer Center concluded agreement to supply SIGRT solution
Sept 12 Genoway SA :
* H1 net income 180,000 euros ($202,122) versus 22,000 euros year ago
* H1 operating income 0.2 million euros versus 0.3 million euros year ago
* Says growth of activity should have positive impact on opertaing income by end of 2016
* The increase in turnover seen during the first half is expected to continue in the second half of the year Source text: bit.ly/2clsal5 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8906 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Piramal Enterprises announces acquisition of a portfolio of drugs for spasticity and pain management from Mallinckrodt Llc
* Capital increase of up to 8.9 million euros ($9.5 million) in connection with the acquisition of Eurobio