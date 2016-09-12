Sony takes $976 mln charge on film segment in Oct-Dec
TOKYO, Jan 30 Sony Corp said on Monday it booked an impairment charge of 112.1 billion yen ($976 million) on the goodwill value of its film segment in October-December.
Sept 12 Banc Of California Inc
* PL Capital Group Principal Richard Lashley On Sept 9, sent a letter to Steven Sugarman, Chairman, President,CEO of Banc Of California - sec filing
* Letter expresses disappointment with Banc Of California board's refusal to meet with Rich Lashley,John Palmer
* Reports 4.7 percent stake in Banc Of California Inc as of Sept 9 Source text : bit.ly/2cRGMgh Further company coverage:
* Navigator Holdings Ltd. contemplating new senior unsecured bond issue
* joint definition and test platform deployment of 5G-based applications for new services for consumer and vertical markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)