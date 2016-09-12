Sony takes $976 mln charge on film segment in Oct-Dec
TOKYO, Jan 30 Sony Corp said on Monday it booked an impairment charge of 112.1 billion yen ($976 million) on the goodwill value of its film segment in October-December.
Sept 12 Raven Industries Inc :
* Files for non-timely 10-q - sec filing
* Identified two deficiencies in design and one deficiency in operating effectiveness of internal controls over financial reporting
* Deficiencies existed as of October 31, 2015, January 31, 2016 and April 30, 2016 - sec filing
* Deficiency in operating effectiveness relates to development, review of estimates used in cash flow forecasts related to fy2016 goodwill impairment assessment for vista research inc
* Design deficiencies relate to verification and monitoring of the company's inventory cycle counting process
* Design deficiencies also relate to management's testing over reliability of system-generated information used in financial reporting
* At the end of fiscal year 2016, remaining goodwill amount related to vista was $4.1 million
* Is continuing to evaluate the severity of the operating effectiveness deficiency which could also result in a material weakness
* Deficiency in operating effectiveness relates to estimates used in cash flow forecasts for vista research, inc
* Will file amendment to form 10-k for fiscal year ended jan 31, 2016, form 10-q for the quarters ended April 30, 2016, October 31, 2015
