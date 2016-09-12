Sept 12 Raven Industries Inc :

* Files for non-timely 10-q - sec filing

* Identified two deficiencies in design and one deficiency in operating effectiveness of internal controls over financial reporting

* Deficiencies existed as of October 31, 2015, January 31, 2016 and April 30, 2016 - sec filing

* Deficiency in operating effectiveness relates to development, review of estimates used in cash flow forecasts related to fy2016 goodwill impairment assessment for vista research inc

* Design deficiencies relate to verification and monitoring of the company's inventory cycle counting process

* Design deficiencies also relate to management's testing over reliability of system-generated information used in financial reporting

* At the end of fiscal year 2016, remaining goodwill amount related to vista was $4.1 million

* Is continuing to evaluate the severity of the operating effectiveness deficiency which could also result in a material weakness

* Deficiency in operating effectiveness relates to estimates used in cash flow forecasts for vista research, inc

* Will file amendment to form 10-k for fiscal year ended jan 31, 2016, form 10-q for the quarters ended April 30, 2016, October 31, 2015