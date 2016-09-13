UPDATE 3-Crisis-hit BT says Italian scandal now under control
* Says Italian deception was sophisticated and actively hidden
Sept 13 Vaudoise Assurances Holding SA :
* H1 consolidated profit of 60.2 million Swiss francs ($61.97 million)
* H1 increase in booked non-life premiums by 5.8 percent to 669.1 million francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9715 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Shares up 1 percent (Adds fund manager, analyst comments)
Jan 27 French technology consultancy group Altran plans to boost its British presence, as sterling's weakness following the Brexit vote could prop up companies' spending on research and development, Altran's chief financial officer said.