UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 13 Teijin Ltd :
* Teijin to acquire Continental Structural Plastics
* Has agreed to acquire Continental Structural Plastics holdings corporation , for $825 million
* Says shares of csp will be purchased by Teijin Holdings USA inc., Teijin Group's holding company in U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources