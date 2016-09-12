Sony takes $976 mln charge on film segment in Oct-Dec
TOKYO, Jan 30 Sony Corp said on Monday it booked an impairment charge of 112.1 billion yen ($976 million) on the goodwill value of its film segment in October-December.
Sept 12 Callon Petroleum Co
* Callon Petroleum Company announces launch of $350 million placement of senior unsecured notes
* Says intends to offer $350 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2024 in a private placement
* Company intends to use net proceeds of offering to repay amounts borrowed under its second lien term loan
* Company also intends to use net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including for a potential increase in drilling activity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
