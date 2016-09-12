Sept 12 Callon Petroleum Co

* Callon Petroleum Company announces launch of $350 million placement of senior unsecured notes

* Says intends to offer $350 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2024 in a private placement

* Company intends to use net proceeds of offering to repay amounts borrowed under its second lien term loan

* Company also intends to use net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including for a potential increase in drilling activity