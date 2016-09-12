Sept 12 Conwert Immobilien Invest Se
* Conwert immobilien invest se (conwert) intends to sell a
large part of its remaining commercial property portfolio to an
international group of investors
* Sales price is likely to be around eur 335 mn, and thereby
expected to be slightly above book value
* Property portfolio consists of 36 office and retail
properties in austria and germany with total usable space of
approximately 207,000 sqm
* Once negotiations are successfully concluded, conwert will
thereby sell around 40% of non-core portfolio it currently holds
* Sale is subject to concluding due diligence and
competition authority approval
* Signing of transaction is expected for end of september
2016 after successful conclusion of negotiations, with closing
anticipated in q4 of 2016
