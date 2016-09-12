BRIEF-Midcoast Energy says Enbridge Energy to buy all of co's outstanding units
* Midcoast Energy Partners L.P. declares distribution for fourth quarter 2016; announces agreement for affiliate to acquire all publicly held common units
Sept 12 Freeport-McMoRan Inc :
* Freeport-Mcmoran announces agreement to sell its deepwater Gulf Of Mexico properties
* Freeport-McMoRan Inc - deal for total cash consideration of $2.0 billion and up to $150 million in contingent payments
* FCX does not expect to record a material gain or loss on transaction
* Anadarko will assume future abandonment obligations associated with properties which had book value of about $0.5 billion at June 30, 2016
* preferred shareholders in FM o&g's consolidated unit, plains offshore operations,entitled to receive $582 million in connection with deal
* Says remaining net proceeds will be used for debt repayment
* McMoRan - starting consent solicitation for approval from holders of five series of FM O&G notes to align covenants to existing notes previously issued
* McMoRan - prior to completing deepwater gom deal, plan to merge FM O&G into FCX, or amend FM O&G notes to conform indentures to senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Midcoast Energy Partners L.P. declares distribution for fourth quarter 2016; announces agreement for affiliate to acquire all publicly held common units
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Para announces it has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Miscon Group to earn up to 75% of the finaris mine and Lomas de Casma processing plant in Peru