Sept 12 Inphi Corp :

* On September 12, 2016, co issued $287.5 million aggregate principal amount of its 0.75% convertible senior notes due 2021 - sec filing

* Inphi corp says notes will mature on September 1, 2021

* Notes will bear interest at a rate of 0.75% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears in cash