Sony takes $976 mln charge on film segment in Oct-Dec
TOKYO, Jan 30 Sony Corp said on Monday it booked an impairment charge of 112.1 billion yen ($976 million) on the goodwill value of its film segment in October-December.
Sept 12 Inphi Corp :
* On September 12, 2016, co issued $287.5 million aggregate principal amount of its 0.75% convertible senior notes due 2021 - sec filing
* Inphi corp says notes will mature on September 1, 2021
* Notes will bear interest at a rate of 0.75% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears in cash Source text (bit.ly/2cjvtYZ) Further company coverage:
* Navigator Holdings Ltd. contemplating new senior unsecured bond issue
* joint definition and test platform deployment of 5G-based applications for new services for consumer and vertical markets