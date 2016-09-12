Sept 12 Weight Watchers International

* Weight Watchers announces CEO search

* Weight Watchers International Inc says commencing a search for a new CEO to lead next stage of company's growth

* James Chambers notified board of directors of his resignation as chief executive officer, effective september 30, 2016

* Weight Watchers International Inc says board announced creation of an interim office of chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: