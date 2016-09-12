Sony takes $976 mln charge on film segment in Oct-Dec
TOKYO, Jan 30 Sony Corp said on Monday it booked an impairment charge of 112.1 billion yen ($976 million) on the goodwill value of its film segment in October-December.
Sept 12 Regis Corp :
* On September 6 steven spiegel gave notice of intention to resign from his position as chief financial officer at end of september 2016
* Regis Corp Says Eric Bakken, Chief Administrative Officer And General Counsel, Will Become Interim Cfo Upon Spiegel's Departure -Sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2cRQzme) Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Jan 30 Sony Corp said on Monday it booked an impairment charge of 112.1 billion yen ($976 million) on the goodwill value of its film segment in October-December.
* Navigator Holdings Ltd. contemplating new senior unsecured bond issue
* joint definition and test platform deployment of 5G-based applications for new services for consumer and vertical markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)