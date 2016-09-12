Sony takes $976 mln charge on film segment in Oct-Dec
TOKYO, Jan 30 Sony Corp said on Monday it booked an impairment charge of 112.1 billion yen ($976 million) on the goodwill value of its film segment in October-December.
Sept 12 PBF Logistics Lp :
* Pbf Logistics Lp announces exercise of option to purchase additional units
* Total gross proceeds for full 4.4 million common units will be approximately $88 million
* Underwriter of public offering of 4 million units representing limited partner interests exercised option to buy additional 375,000 units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Jan 30 Sony Corp said on Monday it booked an impairment charge of 112.1 billion yen ($976 million) on the goodwill value of its film segment in October-December.
* Navigator Holdings Ltd. contemplating new senior unsecured bond issue
* joint definition and test platform deployment of 5G-based applications for new services for consumer and vertical markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)