Sony takes $976 mln charge on film segment in Oct-Dec
TOKYO, Jan 30 Sony Corp said on Monday it booked an impairment charge of 112.1 billion yen ($976 million) on the goodwill value of its film segment in October-December.
Sept 12 Penn Virginia Corp :
* Penn Virginia Corporation emerges from bankruptcy
* Company has commitment for up to $200 million in new financing and closes on a $50 million rights offering
* Establishes board of directors led by Chairman Harry Quarls
* Emerged from bankruptcy having reduced its total long-term debt by approximately $1.1 billion
* Upon emergence,co will have about $75.4 million drawn on new revolving credit facility and $10.0 million of unrestricted cash
