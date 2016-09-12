Sept 12 Penn Virginia Corp :

* Penn Virginia Corporation emerges from bankruptcy

* Company has commitment for up to $200 million in new financing and closes on a $50 million rights offering

* Establishes board of directors led by Chairman Harry Quarls

* Emerged from bankruptcy having reduced its total long-term debt by approximately $1.1 billion

* Upon emergence,co will have about $75.4 million drawn on new revolving credit facility and $10.0 million of unrestricted cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)