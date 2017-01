Sept 13 Basilea Pharmaceutica AG :

* Basilea announces supply, distribution and license agreement with Grupo Biotoscana for CRESEMBA (isavuconazole) and Zevtera (ceftobiprole) in Latin America

* In total, will receive upfront payments of 11 million Swiss francs ($11.32 million) for both drugs and will be eligible to receive payments upon achievement of regulatory and commercial milestones