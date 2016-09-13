Sept 13 IQE Plc :

* Interim statement

* HY revenue 63.0 mln stg versus 53.2 million stg up 18 pct

* HY adjusted profit before tax 10.1 mln stg versus 5.9 mln stg up 71 pct

* Trading in second half has commenced well, board remains confident that group is on track to deliver FY earnings in line with expectations