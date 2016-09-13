Sept 13 Crystal Amber Fund Ltd

* Believe fallout from "Brexit" has created a number of activist opportunities as companies are forced to adjust to inevitable changes

* Financial year revenue 75 million pounds ($99.87 million)

* Net Asset Value (NAV) per share decreased 8.6 percent over year to 153.79 pence(168.26 pence at 30 june 2015, 155.90 pence at 31 december 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.7510 pounds) (Reporting by Maiya Keidan)