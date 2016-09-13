UPDATE 3-Crisis-hit BT says Italian scandal now under control
* Says Italian deception was sophisticated and actively hidden
Sept 13 Crystal Amber Fund Ltd
* Believe fallout from "Brexit" has created a number of activist opportunities as companies are forced to adjust to inevitable changes
* Financial year revenue 75 million pounds ($99.87 million)
* Net Asset Value (NAV) per share decreased 8.6 percent over year to 153.79 pence(168.26 pence at 30 june 2015, 155.90 pence at 31 december 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.7510 pounds) (Reporting by Maiya Keidan)
* Says Italian deception was sophisticated and actively hidden
* Shares up 1 percent (Adds fund manager, analyst comments)
Jan 27 French technology consultancy group Altran plans to boost its British presence, as sterling's weakness following the Brexit vote could prop up companies' spending on research and development, Altran's chief financial officer said.