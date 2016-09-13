BRIEF-Carlo Cannell reports 5 pct in build-a-bear Workshop
* Carlo Cannell reports a stake of 5 percent in Build-A-Bear workshop as of January 19, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kcoU1w) Further company coverage:
Sept 13 Denmark-based card payment services company Nets A/S plans an initial public offering (IPO) on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange.
* Nets sets indicative offer price range of DKK 130 to DKK 160 per share of nominal value DKK 1 each
* Nets says implied market capitalisation of DKK 26 billion to DKK 32 billion ($3.92-4.83 billion) after issuance of new shares in offering
* Nets says offering comprises up to 42,307,693 new shares to be issued by company, which would generate gross proceeds of approximately DKK 5.5 billion
* Nets says an overallotment option of up to 15,750,000 shares has been granted to managers by certain of Nets' current shareholders
* Nets says offering is expected to result in a free float between 40 and 60 percent of Nets A/S share capital
* Nets says offer period is from 13 September 2016 to 26 September at 11 am CET
* Source text for Eikon: ($1 = 6.6267 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)
* Chickasaw Capital Management LLC reports 6 percent passive stake in Genesis Energy LP as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2kba5vC Further company coverage:
* SAYS IT HAS RAISED $5 MILLION IN EQUITY FINANCING - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2jFNO6d)