Sept 13 Nexans :

* Nexans umbilicals to make subsea connection for BP and DEA in Egypt's West Nile Delta project

* BP Exploration (Delta) Limited, UK has ordered approximately 100 km of static umbilicals and associated accessories

* Delivery will take place in 2018 Source text: bit.ly/2cFv8l1 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)