BRIEF-C R Bard Q4 earnings per share $2.11
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Sept 13 Quest Diagnostics Inc :
* Optum and Quest Diagnostics partner to help make the health system work better for patients, physicians, health plans and employers
* Co to pursue broader opportunities to increase use of insights from lab and related services to improve health care quality
* Will become Optum's primary partner for member biometric screening services that optum provides to employers and health plans
* Says its revenue services operations will become part of Optum360
* Operations, including approximately 2,400 quest employees, will move to Optum360 and continue to support quest customers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* But results at Daily Mail, Unilever disappoint (Adds details, closing prices)
LONDON, Jan 26 Advisers could pocket up to $100 million in fees from Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion acquisition of Swiss biotech firm Actelion, the largest takeover of a European healthcare business in more than a decade.