Sept 13 Tecnotree Oyj :

* Appoints Kirsti Parvi new Chief Financial Officer as of Oct. 1

* Current CFO Tuomas Wegelius leaves company

* Parvi has most recently been CFO of Incap Corporation and worked in Bangalore for four years as CFO of Incap Contract Manufacturing Services Pvt Ltd. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)