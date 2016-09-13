Sept 13 Brinker International Inc

* Co, wholly-owned units entered into second amendment to credit agreement dated as of September 13, 2016 - SEC filing

* Amendment provides for an increase from $750 million to $1 billion in aggregate borrowing amount available under unsecured revolving credit facility

* Amendment provides that Brinker Texas, Brinker Florida become guarantors of company's obligations under amended credit agreement

* Amendment also extends maturity date for $890 million of facility to September 12, 2021 and the remaining $110 million remains due on March 12, 2020