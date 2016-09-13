Sept 13 Brinker International Inc
* Co, wholly-owned units entered into second amendment to
credit agreement dated as of September 13, 2016 - SEC filing
* Amendment provides for an increase from $750 million to $1
billion in aggregate borrowing amount available under unsecured
revolving credit facility
* Amendment provides that Brinker Texas, Brinker Florida
become guarantors of company's obligations under amended credit
agreement
* Amendment also extends maturity date for $890 million of
facility to September 12, 2021 and the remaining $110 million
remains due on March 12, 2020
