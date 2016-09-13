Sept 13 Jwa SA :

* Following the analysis of its order backlog and development perspectives, sees now FY 2016 net sales of 4.5 million zlotys ($1.2 million) instead of 4.2 million zlotys previously forecasted in July

* Sees 2016 gross profit of 1.6 million zlotys versus previously forecasted of 1.1 million zlotys

* Maintains its FY 2017-2018 financial forecast