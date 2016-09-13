Sept 13 Turquoise Capital Corp
* Turquoise Capital Corp. enters into definitive agreement
for qualifying transaction with Five Star Diamonds Ltd.
* Under terms, co and five star will complete deal that will
result in reverse takeover of turquoise by shareholders of Five
Star
* Five Star to merge with a whollyowned subsidiary of
Turquoise and become a whollyowned subsidiary of Turquoise.
* Upon completion, expected that Matthew Wood will serve as
president, CEO and Brian Mcmaster will serve as CFO of resulting
issuer
* Following completion of transaction Turquoise shareholders
will hold about 6.0% of common shares of resulting issuer
* Following completion, former Five Star shareholders will
hold approximately 94.0% of common shares of resulting issuer
