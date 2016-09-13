Sept 13 Williams Grand Prix Holdings Plc

* H1 group revenue grew to 80.0 million pounds($105.34 million) for period, compared to 63.1 million pounds in same period in 2015

* H1 EBITDA improved from a loss of 1.4 million pounds in 2015 to a profit of 7.8 million pounds in 2016

* H1 group generated operating free cash flow of 13.0 million pounds for six-month period (2015: 7.0 million pounds) ($1 = 0.7594 pounds)