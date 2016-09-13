Sept 13 (Reuters) -
* The Bank Of Japan plans to position taking interest rates
further into negative territory as centerpiece of its future
easing program - Nikkei
* The BOJ is expected to compile review concluding that
economic benefits of minus 0.1% deposit rate announced in J:Pan
outweigh side effects - Nikkei
* The BOJ plans to explore further rate cuts, but will also
discuss limiting side effects as well - Nikkei
* The BOJ will retain its target of 2% price growth, but
will consider effectively abandoning a pledge to reach that
target in two years - Nikkei
